Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market Key Trends 2019: By XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market research report displays key data and information about several factors which helps achieve success in the competitive marketplace. Summary of the market is analysed with respect to market players who are mainly customers, businesses or clients. SWOT analysis is the standard, prominent and full-proof method to perform the market research study which is used to formulate this particular Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market report. To be ahead of the competition, a systematic idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects are very important. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.
- In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.
Competitive Analysis: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market
Global image-guided radiation therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of image-guided radiation therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Market Drivers:
- Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally
- Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market
- By Type
- Soft-Tissue Imaging
- Lung MRI
- Simplifying Cardiac MRI
- Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans
- Silent MRI Scanning
- Others
- By Application
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Head & Neck Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Others
- By Technology
- Radiation-Based System
- Electronic Portal Imaging Devices (EPID)
- Cone Beam CT
- Fan Beam
- Others
- Non-Radiation Based System
- Ultrasound-Based Systems
- Camera-Based or Optical Tracking Systems
- MRI-Guided IGRT
- Others
- Others
- Radiation-Based System
- By Devices
- X-Ray CT
- Digital X-Ray
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Conventional CT
- Optical Tracking
- Cone Beam
- Megavoltage CT (MVCT)
- Others
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Others
- X-Ray CT
- By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Smart Cancer Centers
- Research Institutes
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
