Global identity analytics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global identity analytics market to reach USD 1,826 million by 2025. Growing demand to secure devices and users from unauthorized access, rising number of identity thefts and increasing demand for mobility solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market identity analytics market over the forecast period. However, the growth across global identity analytics market face a key challenge including, lack of awareness for increasing and sophisticated security risks.

The report on global identity analytics market includes component, application, deployment mode, organization size and industry vertical segments. Component includes solution and services, application segment is categorized into account management, customer management, fraud detection, GRC management identity and access management and others. In addition, deployment mode is further categorized into on-premises and cloud organization size includes small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises, industry vertical segment is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and others.

“Global Identity Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 246 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application:

Account Management

Customer Management

Fraud Detection

GRC Management

Identity and Access Management

Others

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

The regional analysis of Global Identity Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Identity Analytics Market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and early adoption of identity analytics solutions are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

Oracle

Verint Systems

Logrhythm

Happiest Minds

Gurucul

Quantum Secure

Hitachi ID Systems

Sailpoint Technologies

Centrify

Prolifics

