Global ID Card Printers Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The ID Card Printers Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global ID Card Printers market are increasing adoption of ID cards in manufacturing sector and Id cards with superior quality to support the growth of ID card printers. However, one of the factor which restraining market growth are low compatibility with different operating system. ID card printers are electronic device that usually last 5 to 8 years and then are discarded, which in turn cumulatively increase the electronic waste. This factor coupled with the amount of paper and ribbons which are usually discarded adds to the total amount of non-degradable waste generated in year.
“Global ID Card Printers Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Single Sided Card Printers
- Double Sided Card Printers
- Retransfer Card Printers
- High Performance Card Printer
- Standard Card Printer
By Communication Interface:
- USB
- Ethernet
- Wireless
By Technology:
- Retransfer Card Printer
- Direct-to-Direct Card Printers
- Rewritable
By End-User:
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Transportation & Logistics
- Banking
- Healthcare
- Government
- Educational Institutions
- Others
A card printer is an electronic desktop printer with single card feeders which print and personalize plastic card. ID card printers offers various advantages such as convenient & easy to use, cost effectiveness, versatility, full control over the design and production process, secure & safe and ability to add or upgrade ID functionality. The regional analysis of Global ID Card Printers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
- Zebra
- Entrust Datacard
- HID Global
- Evolis
- Nisca
- NBS Technologies
- Magicard
- Valid USA
- Matica Technologies
