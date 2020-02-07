Global IC-Substrate Market Report 2020 – Ibiden(JP), Shinko Electric Industries(JP), Kyocera(JP), Eastern(JP), TTM Technologies(US), Unimicron(TW), Kinsus(TW), Nanya(TW), ASE(TW), Semco(KR), LG Innotek(KR), Simmtech(KR), Daeduck(KR), KCC(KR)

Global IC-Substrate Market will reach 9968 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.8%. In 2016, Global IC substrate production was 17.4 million square meters and it will reach 22.4 square meters in 2022; while the IC substrate revenue was 7986 million USD in 2016 and it will be 9968 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2016 and 2022.

IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55%.

IC-Substrate can be divided into five categories: FC-CSP type, FC-BGA type, CSP type, BGA type and other types. FC-CSP type accounted for the highest proportion in output market, with a figure of 34.65% in 2017, followed by CSP type, account for 21.85%.

The consumption market share of Global IC-Substrate in PC (Tablet, Laptop) use, Smart Phone use, Wearable Devices use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 45.21%, 37.77%, 8.50% and 8.52% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the IC-Substrate in the Global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the IC-Substrate market has the most promising sales prospects in PC (Tablet, Laptop) use.

The Global IC-Substrate market is dominated by few players from Japan, Korea and Taiwan, like Ibiden(JP), Shinko Electric Industries(JP), Kyocera(JP) and Eastern(JP) from Japan, Unimicron(TW), Kinsus(TW), Nanya(TW), Zhen Ding Technology(TW) and ASE(TW) from Taiwan, Semco(KR), LG Innotek(KR), Simmtech(KR), Daeduck(KR) and KCC(KR) from Korea.

China is also an important producer, the Taiwanese manufacturers Unimicron, Kinsus and Nanya have manufacturing factories in Suzhou and Kunshan; there are also four local producers AT&S (a Austrian company, has IC substrate factories in Chongqing, China), Shennan Circuit(CN), ACCESS(CN) and Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech(CN).

Get a free sample report: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/5/31162

Global IC-Substrate market competition by top manufacturers , with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ibiden(JP)

Shinko Electric Industries(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

Eastern(JP)

TTM Technologies(US)

Unimicron(TW)

Kinsus(TW)

Nanya(TW)

ASE(TW)

Semco(KR)

LG Innotek(KR)

Simmtech(KR)

Daeduck(KR)

KCC(KR)

Zhen Ding Technology(TW)

AT&S (a Austrian company, has IC substrate factories in Chongqing, China)

Shennan Circuit(CN)

ACCESS(CN)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech(CN)

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

FC-CSP

FC-BGA

CSP

BGA

On the basis on the end users-applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of IC-Substrate for each application, including

PC (Tablet, Laptop)

Smart Phone

Wearable Devices

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of IC-Substrate in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Place the Order of Global IC-Substrate Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/5/31162/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global IC-Substrate Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific IC-Substrate Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 4 North America IC-Substrate Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 5 Europe IC-Substrate Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 6 South America IC-Substrate Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 7 Middle Easr and Africa IC-Substrate Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 8 World IC-Substrate Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter 10 World IC-Substrate Market Assessment by Players

Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity

Chapter 14 World IC-Substrate Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 15 Asia IC-Substrate Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 16 North America IC-Substrate Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 17 Europe IC-Substrate Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 18 South America IC-Substrate Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa IC-Substrate Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 20 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter 21 Conclusion

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/5/31162