Global IBM Bluemix Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global IBM Bluemix Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.10 % during a forecast period.

The IBM Bluemix Service is a cloud platform as service, which is developed by IBM to deliver end-to-end solutions for application development, testing, and deployment.

An increase in digitization and penetration rate of internet users across the globe are expected to drive market growth. The rise in demand for the low-cost platform from developers is one of the key drivers in the IBM bluemix services market. IBM Bluemix Service is an open standard platform, which allows users to utilize several tools of blue mix service for the development of the application.

IBM Bluemix Services market is experiencing exponential growth, because of its simplicity and fast related to the custom of bluemix services. There are several simple and agile services, which are available under the IBM bluemix platform. The integrated environment of the IBM Bluemix offers automatic delivery of codes for developers deprived of the disturbance of debugging installation scripts. IBM Bluemix also delivers authorizations to users to adopt development tools along with their simplicity, which helps them to develop applications in a superior way.

The DevOps segment held the US $ XX Mn share in the IBM bluemix services market in 2018. IBM bluemix services offered DevOps service to focus on the reduction of downtime of reorganizing applications. DevOps are used for the development of applications by IBM Bluemix partners. Users can create a DevOps toolchain with the help of the IBM cloud services, open-source tools to make the improvement and operations simple to manage. Furthermore, DevOps organized together development, operations, and testing process to enable agility to address client feedback.

The BFSI segment is expected to contribute US $ XX Mn share in the IBM bluemix services market. The maximum share in the market by the BFSI segment is attributed to the introduction of developing innovations in the group of IBM Bluemix services. A large number of banking and insurance institutions are adopting IBM Bluemix services to deliver seamless services to their clients. They are used IBM Bluemix services to handle IBM Bluemix services, which is expected to promote them for hybrid cloud deployment.

The public model is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The public deployment model offers superior scalability, flexibility, fast deployment, and easiness of use to clients. It is a widely preferred model because of its low charging cost over the dedicated and private deployment model.

Region-wise, the North America region held the dominant position in the global IBM bluemix services market and it is projected to continue its dominant position in the IBM bluemix services market during the forecast period (2019-2026). The region is one of the earlier adopters of technology services. IBM has its headquarters in the US. An increase in the demand for data storage, security concerns are expected to boost the growth in the global market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global IBM Bluemix Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global IBM Bluemix Services Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IBM Bluemix Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global IBM Bluemix Services Market

By Deployment Model

• Public

• Dedicated

• Private

By Application

• DevOps

• Application Services

• Analytics

• Watson

• Mobile

• IoT

• Others

By Organisation Size

• Small and Medium scale Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By End-User

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Health Care

• Retail

• Federal

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global IBM Bluemix Services Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global IBM Bluemix Services Market

• Perficient Inc.

• Wipro Limited

• Capgemini

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Infosys Limited

• DXC Technology Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Datamato Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Prolifics, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: IBM Bluemix Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IBM Bluemix Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IBM Bluemix Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IBM Bluemix Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IBM Bluemix Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IBM Bluemix Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IBM Bluemix Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IBM Bluemix Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IBM Bluemix Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IBM Bluemix Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IBM Bluemix Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

