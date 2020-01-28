Global Hydronic Control Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Hydronic Control Market to reach USD 43.1 billion by 2025. Increasing demand for energy saving in residential and commercial buildings, technological advancement in the construction sector, and rising popularity of automation in residential and commercial sectors are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Hydronic Control Market. Furthermore, various governments’ regulations and policies to reduce energy consumption have fueled the market growth as, to adopt the policies, the use of energy-efficient hydronic control is necessary. The hydronic system facilitates the proper heating and cooling of water utilizing the minimum energy by sensing the surrounding environment and act accordingly. In the market, various options for hydronic control are available such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric actuators.

The hydraulic actuators consisting of a cylinder and a fluid motor converts the hydraulic energy into mechanical motion. Electric actuators are widely used in control systems. As compared to the retrofitting, the new installation of hydronic controls is eco-friendly. The use of hydronic controls can reduce energy consumption, and also increase the productivity and efficiency of the company where a substantial amount of energy is used for processing and manufacturing machinery. Hydronic controls are mostly used in warehouses, production areas, administration offices, control rooms, and distribution centers, etc.

“Global Hydronic Control Market valued approximately USD 31.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.63% over the forecast period 2018-2025”

By Equipment:

Valves

Actuators

Control Panels

Flow Controller

Others

By Installation:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

By Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The regional analysis of the Global Hydronic Control Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Honeywell, Danfoss, Siemens, Johnson Control, Schneider Electric, IMI PLC, Belimo, Giacomini, Caleffi, Flamco, Reflex Winkelmann, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Oventrop, Spirotech, Xylem and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

