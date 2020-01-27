Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated diol produced by catalytic reduction of Bisphenol A. While similar in structure to Bishphenol A, it undergoes most of the reactions typical of secondary alcohols. It is available as a white, flaked material which is soluble in a wide range of organic solvents. HBPA is used in the preparation of alkyd, polyester, and epoxy resins where good color stability and improved weatherability are important for lasting quality. Areas of application include casting, laminating, coatings, and fiber production.
The global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hydrogenated Bisphenol A by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Epoxy Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
- Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- New Japan Chemical
- Maruzen Petrochemical
- Milliken Chemical
- Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials
- Yangzhou Baohua Chemical
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Epoxy Resin
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Industry
Figure Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
Table Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Epoxy Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
Table Major Company List of Epoxy Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
3.1.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
Table Major Company List of Unsaturated Polyester Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
3.1.3 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
