Global Hydrogel Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major factors propelling the growth are the increase in production facilities of hydrogels, and escalating usage of personal care products as well as hygiene products in most of the emerging economies. The hydrogel is actually a water-insoluble polymer that can retain or preserve high water quantity around about 90 to 95% water in the gel form. Hydrogels are majorly utilized in several hygiene commodities, for instance, baby sanitary pads, diapers, soft contact lenses, and adult incontinence pads.

“Global Hydrogel Market industry valued approximately USD 8.57 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.29% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Raw Material Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Hybrid

By Composition:

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicon

By Form:

Amorphous

Semi-Crystalline

Crystalline

By Application:

Contact Lens

Personal Care & Hygiene

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are 3M Co., Hollister, Dow Corning Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Conva Tec, Medline Industries, and Momentive Performance Material Holding LLC. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used.

