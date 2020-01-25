Global Hydration Containers Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Hydration Containers market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Hydration Containers industry.. The Hydration Containers market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The global hydration containers is gaining market traction with a remarkable growth throughout the forecast period primarily due to the increase in the demand from sports, kids and everyday end-use categories. Hydration containers are rigid containers made of plastic, metal, glass or silicon. Major hydration container product types include water bottles (mid-range and premium), tumblers, mason jars, cans, shakers and infusers. Hyper/supermarkets, independent stores and online (e-Commerce Companies) are the major sales/distribution channels for the hydration containers. Rising worldwide intolerance towards plastic (e.g. disposable or single-use bottled water containers create an extreme landfill problem) is influencing the consumer preference for hydration containers, especially containers made of metals. Single-use water bottles generate tons of waste every year, across the globe. More than 100 million plastics bottles are used every-day and 80 percent of them end up in landfills or oceans. Reusable water bottles, tumblers, and other hydration containers are the best alternative to disposable water bottles, tumblers and others. The materials used to manufacture reusable water bottles are metal, polymer, glass, and silicone. Metal and Polymer based reusable water bottles are widely used due to their high durability, recyclability and reusability. It is estimated that the increase in the consumption of reusable water bottles, tumblers, and other hydration containers may reduce the pollution and landfill problem caused due to single-use water bottles in the near future.

List of key players profiled in the Hydration Containers market research report:

Bulletin Brands, Inc., Aquasana, Inc., SIGG Switzerland AG, Contigo, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Cool Gear, International LLC, Product Architects, Inc. (Polar Bottle), BRITA GmbH, Cascade Designs, Inc., HydraPak, LLC., Emsa GmbH, Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd., Hydro Flask (a Subsidiary Company of Helen of Troy Ltd.), Nathan Sports, Inc., O2COOL, LLC, S’Well Corporation, Nalge Nunc International Corp., Thermos L.L.C., CamelBak Products, LLC.

By Product Type

Water Bottles, Cans, Mason Jars, Tumblers, Shakers, Infusers,

By Capacity

0-20 oz, 20-40 oz, 40-60 oz, 60-80 oz, Above 80 oz

By Material Type

Polymer, Metal, Glass, Silicone,

By Distribution Channel

Hyper/Supermarket, Independent Stores, Online Sales, Others,

The global Hydration Containers market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Hydration Containers market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Hydration Containers. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Hydration Containers Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Hydration Containers market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Hydration Containers market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Hydration Containers industry.

