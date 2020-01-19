Global Hybrid System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Hybrid System Market has valued 18.8 Bn in 2016 and is expected to reach 52.23 Bn by 2026 at CAGR of 10.76 %.



Global Hybrid System Market is segmented by component, system type, battery type, electric vehicle type, and geography. Component are classified as 12V Battery, High Voltage Battery, DC/AC Inverter, DC/DC Converter, DC/DC Boost Converter, E-Motor, AC/DC Charger, Motor controller. System types are divided into Start-stop, Regenerative Braking, and EV Drive, E-booster, Sailing, and Plug-in Charging System. Battery types are splits into Lead Acid, Li-ion Battery, Nickel-Based. Electric vehicle types are classified as Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV). Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Various driving factors of hybrid system market are government’s stringent rules for vehicle emission and government focus on decreasing carbon emission, decreased tail-pipe emission limits, tax benefits & incentives/subsidies for adoption of electric vehicles. Increasing demand for higher voltage systems to increase hybridization is trending the overall hybrid system market. However, lack of standardization of hybrid technologies will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing electric vehicle sales in countries such as China and Japan will fuel the Hybrid System Market in the APAC region.

Based on electric vehicle type, The HEV segment dominating the hybrid system market. HEVs can use hybrid systems such as start-stop, regenerative braking, and E-booster. Demand for the hybrid system in HEVs is influenced by the total HEV vehicle sales. However, the conversion of a conventional vehicle to an HEV is the least inexpensive option in comparison to PHEVs and BEVs. So, the hybrid system market is led by the HEV vehicle segment.

In terms of Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest region for a global market in terms of market revenue share. The key factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific is the increasing sales of electric vehicles in its developing countries such as India, China, Japan, etc. Furthermore, the Government of China is working upon transitioning towards the adoption of hybrid systems in order to end the production and sales of gasoline and diesel automobiles.

Key players operating on the market are, Bosch, Continental, Magna International, Denso, Delphi, Johnson Controls, ZF, Valeo, Hitachi Automotive, Schaeffler, Infineon, GKN, Adgero Hybrid Systems, Hitachi Automotive, Odyne Systems Llc, Hybrid Systems.

The scope of Global Hybrid System Market:

Global Hybrid System Market, By Component:

• 12V Battery

• High Voltage Battery

• DC/AC Inverter

• DC/DC Converter

• DC/DC Boost Converter

• E-Motor

• AC/DC Charger

• Motor controller

Global Hybrid System Market, By System Type:

• Start-stop

• Regenerative Braking

• EV Drive

• E-booster

• Sailing

• Plug-in Charging System

Global Hybrid System Market, By Battery Type:

• Lead Acid

• Li-ion Battery

• Nickel-Based

Global Hybrid System Market, By Electric Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Global Hybrid System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Hybrid System Market Are:

• Bosch

• Continental

• Magna International

• Denso

• Delphi

• Johnson Controls

• ZF

• Valeo

• Hitachi Automotive

• Schaeffler

• Infineon

• GKN

• Adgero Hybrid Systems

• Hitachi Automotive

• Odyne Systems Llc

• Hybrid Systems

