Global Human Capital Management Solution Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Human Capital Management Solution Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. HCM provides solutions to streamline human resource functions, which includes the management of employee profile, time & attendance, payroll & compensation, benefits & perks, training & development, and workforce analytics. Surging demand for mobile HCM applications and escalating demand for talent mobility are the substantial drivers of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising shift towards cloud-based software solutions and simplified management of worldwide spread workforce which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, HCM offers various benefits such as higher transparency between management & employees’ decisions, it saves time from doing repetitive manual tasks and it tracks employees’ performance to craft better compensation strategies. By these benefits of HCM, the demand of HCM solution is boosting across the globe. However, security & privacy concern over cloud-based deployment and stringent government regulation are the factors which limit the market growth of Human Capital Management Solution across the world.

“Global Human Capital Management Solution Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

Others

By Industry Verticals:

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

The regional analysis of Global Human Capital Management Solution Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to an increase in the need to automate HR processes and the growing adoption of digital technology among various industry verticals in the region.

Further, Europe is estimated to grow at a higher rate in the global Human Capital Management Solution market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the rising adoption of cloud computing and mobility trends in the region.

The major market key player included in this report are:

ADP LLC

IBM Corporation

Infor

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SumTotal Systems LLC

