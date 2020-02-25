Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Household Vacuum Cleaners Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global household vacuum cleaners market was worth $16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.16% and reach $21.1 billion by 2023

The household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market consists of sales of vacuum cleaners which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2647&type=smp

Markets Covered: 1) By Type of Product: Upright; Canister; Central; Robotic; Drum; Wet/Dry; Other 2) By Mode of Sale: Offline; Online 3) By Type of Use: Floor Vacuum Cleaner; Window Vacuum Cleaner; Pool Vacuum Cleaner 4) By Operation Mode: Self-Drive; Remote Control

Companies Mentioned: AB Electrolux; Miele & Cie. KG; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Dyson Ltd.; Bissell Inc.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2647

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/