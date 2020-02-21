Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Household Appliances Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The household appliances manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $396.24 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the household appliances manufacturing market is due to increase in disposable income and increasing trend of household appliances.

The household appliances manufacturing market consists of sales of household appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce small electric appliances, electric housewares, and major household appliances.

Major players in the global household Appliances manufacturing market include Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corp, and Bosch Gmbh, LG Electronics Inc.

The global household appliances manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The household appliances manufacturing market is segmented into small electrical appliances, household cooking appliances, household refrigerator and home freezer, household laundry equipment, other major household appliances among these segments, and the small electrical appliances market accounts for the largest share in the global household appliances manufacturing market.

By Geography – The global household appliances manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global household appliances manufacturing market.

