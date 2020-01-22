Global Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

The Global Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Host Cell Contaminant Testing industry and its future prospects.. The Host Cell Contaminant Testing market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Host cell proteins essentially refers to the heterogeneous group of proteins that are derived from host cells such as yeast, E-coli, and mammal, among others. They differ largely form each other in terms of properties, isoelectric point, and molecular mass. Identification and quantification of host cell contaminants is very important in the development of biopharmaceuticals. A range of techniques are used for identification of host cell contaminants, for instance, immuno-specific techniques such as ELISA, Western Blot, PCR, and non-specific techniques such as electrophoresis and LC-MS. In general, semi-quantitative or quantitative methods are used for sample purification. However, during the biopharmaceutical development, an ideal method is required to identify all kinds of host cell contaminants with high throughput, and quantitative analysis.

List of key players profiled in the Host Cell Contaminant Testing market research report:

BioGenes GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cisbio Bioassays, Cygnus Technologies LLC (A Maravai Lifesciences Company), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., ForteBio (A Pall Company), GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Molecular Devices LLC, ProteinSimple (A BioTechne Brand), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

By Product Type

PCR-based Assays, ELISA-based Assays ,

By Platform

Microbial, Mammalian, Others

By Application

Research & Development, Clinical Applications ,

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes ,

The global Host Cell Contaminant Testing market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Host Cell Contaminant Testing market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Host Cell Contaminant Testing. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Host Cell Contaminant Testing market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Host Cell Contaminant Testing market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Host Cell Contaminant Testing industry.

