Global Hospitals And Clinics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Hospitals And Clinics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hospitals and clinics market consist of sales of hospital and outpatient care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide hospital and outpatient care services. This industry includes hospitals such as general hospitals, specialty hospitals and psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals that provide treatment and diagnosis for various diseases. It also includes establishments such as clinics that provide kidney dialysis, family planning counselling and other outpatient care services.

The global hospitals and clinics market reached a value of nearly $3,693.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% since 2014.

Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, health insurance reforms, and technological advances. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access and vaccination programs and improved sanitation.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Hospitals And Clinics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global hospitals and clinics market will arise in the hospitals segment which will gain $1,366.4 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The hospitals and clinics market size will gain the most in China at $406.7 billion. Hospitals and clinics market-trend-based strategies include the deployment of cloud-based EHRs (Electronic Health Records), adoption of big data analytics solutions, and adoption of mobile and IoT technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the hospitals and clinics industry include improvement of treatment procedures, and construction of new medical centers.

Recommendations – To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company among a number of other strategies recommends the hospital and clinics companies to consider adopting cloud-based electronic health records, focusing on personalized medicine, and collaborating for value-based healthcare.

Some of the major players involved in the Hospitals And Clinics market are National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc.

