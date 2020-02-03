Global Honeycomb Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Demand for honeycomb packaging is attributable to the rising amount of damage and wastage to products that are in transit. The need to keep valuable products such as heavy consumer electronics, industrial machinery, glass items, and other equipment have produced a need for sustainable packaging. The increasing need for honeycomb packaging is also attributable to the appearance of e-commerce and the reducing footfall of retail outlets, boosted the demand for transport, thus creating a need for safe packaging methods.

According to, the research packaging materials form 23% of the landfills. Additionally, increasing demand for flexible packaging may hinder growth of honeycomb packaging market.

According to packaging type, the exterior packaging segment dominates the market on account of increasing need for boxes, containers, cartons; continuous demand from end-user industries such as automobiles, furniture, and consumer goods and it offers enhanced safety in product transportation and is easy to handle. Growing disposable income of individuals has increased the consumer’s purchasing power for several products because of its appealing look which in turn has raised the demand for exterior packaging in the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market on account of increasing need for automotive, furniture and consumer goods and presence of large size end-user industries in the region. In addition, rapid urbanization and augmented penetration of end-user industries in this region expected to grow at a higher rate. Regulations related to reduce packaging wastage driving demand for eco-friendly packaging materials such as honeycomb packaging.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected concerning the market from numerous sources. Analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained perceptions using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to offer a holistic view of the market. As well, an internal study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the market historically, in addition to the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global honeycomb packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global honeycomb packaging market.

Scope of Global Honeycomb Packaging Market

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Interior Packaging

• Exterior Packaging

• Pallets

• Others

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market, By End use

• Food & Beverage

• Automotive Goods

• Furniture

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Goods

• Others (Logistics Packaging)

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Honeycomb Packaging Market

• DS Smith

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Sonoco Products Company

• BASF SE

• ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.

• Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• WestRock Company

• Packaging Corporation of America

• Huhtamaki Group

