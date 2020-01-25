Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Hip Resurfacing Implants Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Hip Resurfacing Implants Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Hip Resurfacing Implants market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Hip resurfacing is a technique designed to reline the worn out joint, instead of being replaced completely as in total hip replacement procedure. In hip resurfacing the femoral head is not removed, instead it is trimmed and resurfaced with smooth metal covering. Hip resurfacing creates bigger hip ball than generally used in hip replacement, which reduces the risk of dislocation. Hip resurfacing provide active and improved quality of life which is done by restoring functionality to the hip through replacing damaged bone and cartilage while preserving natural bone as possible. The companies in hip resurfacing market are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, launch of innovative products according to the customer needs to gain larger market share. The Manufacturers are focused on developing new resurfacing implants with minimally invasive procedures.

List of key players profiled in the Hip Resurfacing Implants market research report:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Smith & Nephew , MicroPort Scientific Corporation , Corin Group Plc , BioPro, Implantcast GmBH , MatOrtho Limited ,

By Material Type

Cobalt Chromium Alloy, Tin Coated, Hybrid Alloy (Cobalt + Titanium)

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Orthopedic Clinics

The global Hip Resurfacing Implants market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Hip Resurfacing Implants market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Hip Resurfacing Implants. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

