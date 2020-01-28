Global High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. High purity manganese sulphate are produced through the method of acquiring the primarily leached manganese solution. This is done by adding sulfuric acid with a reductant to a low-grade manganese-containing composition and leaching manganese, and the secondary leached manganese solution is extracted from which the primary impurities are eliminated by the addition of calcium hydroxide.

Higher demand from end-user industries is one of the major substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Various industries demanding high-purity manganese sulfate such as fertile industries, agricultural industries, steelmaking industries, chemical industries and so on. Moreover, growing demand from diverse developing economies is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. However, volatile prices of raw material is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of high-purity manganese sulphate during the forecast period.

“Global High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Market valued approximately USD 98.74 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2019-2025”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Battery Grade

Other Grade

By Application:

Batteries

Industrials

The regional analysis of Global High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand of high-purity manganese sulfate and favorable government support in the region.

Europe is also estimated to grow at higher rate owing to the escalating adoption of electric vehicles and the increasing demand of fertilizers in the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 due to rising production of lead acid batteries in the region.

The major market key player included in this report are:

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Prince (ERACHEM Comilog)

Hunan Huitong Science & Technology

Guangxi Yuanchen Manganese Industry

Haolin Chemical

Guizhou Redstar Developing

Fujian Liancheng Managnese

Guangxi Menghua Technology

Hunan Yueyang Sanxiang Chemical

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific

Guangxi Jingxi County Yizhou Manganese Industry

