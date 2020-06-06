In this report, the Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hexagonal-boron-nitride-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Hexagonal BN), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).

Hexagonal BN (h-BN) is a white powder having a scaly crystalline structure similar to that of graphite, and is a chemically stable material, giving rise to moniker “white graphite.”

Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not low. The top ten companies were estimated to account for 64.16% production volume market share in 2015. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2949 MT in 2011 to 3655 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.52%. In the world wide, USA was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 35.27% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN.

Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, industrial packaging, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015 with consumption volume share 29.98%. However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth.

The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by USA with largest share- 32.37%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015.

Currently, HBN is more expensive. HBN prices 1MT at least in 26000USD above, on the whole, HBN has great profit margins. As technology advances, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. However, the grade, the price of good standard HBN products remains high.

We tend to believe that this industry has good prospects for development due to the rigid demand. Strong demand from various end-user industries is expected to boost the demand for h-BN in the years to come. However, high cost and complex manufacturing process is expected to be major concern for manufacturers.

In 2019, the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market size was US$ 269 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Hexagonal Boron Nitride industry.

The research report studies the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market: Segment Analysis

The global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Industrial Packing

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Hexagonal Boron Nitride key manufacturers in this market include:

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze

Showa Denko Group

Boron Compounds

Xinfukang

Qingzhou Fangyuan

DCEI

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

DANGDONG RIJIN

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Liaoning Pengda Technology

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hexagonal-boron-nitride-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com