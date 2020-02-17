Global Hemp Seeds Market: 2020 Research Analysis, Current Trends and Future Demand till 2028

ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global Hemp Seeds Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global Hemp Seeds Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

This report also helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading industry players. All the terminologies of the Global Hemp Seeds Industry are enclosed in the report. This report examines various facts and figures to grow the Global Hemp Seeds Market revenue.”

The global Hemp Seeds market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Hemp Seeds from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Hemp Seeds market.

Leading players of Hemp Seeds including:

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Naturally Splendid

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

HempFlax

Yishutang

BAFA neu GmbH

Deep Nature Project

Green source organics

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hemp Seed Cakes

Hemp Oil

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Hemp Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Hemp Seeds Definition

1.2 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Hemp Seeds Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Hemp Seeds Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Hemp Seeds Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market by Type

3.1.1 Whole Hemp Seed

3.1.2 Hulled Hemp Seed

3.1.3 Hemp Seed Oil

3.1.4 Hemp Protein Powder

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Hemp Seeds Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Hemp Seeds by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Hemp Seeds Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market by Application

4.1.1 Hemp Seed Cakes

4.1.2 Hemp Oil

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Hemp Seeds by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Hemp Seeds Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Hemp Seeds by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Hemp Seeds Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Hemp Seeds Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Hemp Seeds Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Hemp Seeds Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Hemp Seeds Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Hemp Seeds Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Hemp Seeds Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Hemp Seeds Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Hemp Seeds Players

7.1 Manitoba Harvest

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Hemp Oil Canada

7.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

7.4 Canah International

7.5 GIGO Food

7.6 North American Hemp & Grain Co.

7.7 Naturally Splendid

7.8 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

7.9 Agropro

7.10 GFR Ingredients Inc.

7.11 Navitas Organics

7.12 HempFlax

7.13 Yishutang

7.14 BAFA neu GmbH

7.15 Deep Nature Project

7.16 Green source organics

7.17 Aos Products

7.18 Suyash Herbs

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Hemp Seeds

8.1 Industrial Chain of Hemp Seeds

8.2 Upstream of Hemp Seeds

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Hemp Seeds

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Hemp Seeds

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Hemp Seeds

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Hemp Seeds (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

