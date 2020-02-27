Global Helium Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Helium Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The helium market consists of sales of helium gas. Helium is a chemical element also known as Nobel gas (inert gas) which is available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below -270 degrees.

The global helium market was worth $ 10.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $15.73 billion by 2023.

The helium market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for around 40% of the market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Helium market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Decline of existing helium supply sources, particularly in the US Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) system, are causing industrial gas companies and distributors to seek new sources of helium supply such as production of helium from non-hydrocarbon sources. Helium production from non-hydrocarbon sources is a production where helium is produced and sold as either the only revenue stream or one of the key revenue streams. For example, in 2018 there were five fields producing lift-grade, gaseous Grade 5.0, or liquid helium from non-hydrocarbon sources in the UK and Canada.

Some of the major players involved in the Helium market are Airgas, Air Liquid, Linde, Messer Group, Air Products, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas, Exxon, and Praxair.

