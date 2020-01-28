Global Heavy-Duty Connector Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Increasing importance of industrial safety, growing adoption of industrial automation solutions, rising importance on energy-efficient manufacturing, compulsory functional safety regulation and strict government regulations are the key drivers which are driving the market growth. However, lack in coordination of standards is the key restraining factor which hinder the market growth.

“Global Heavy-Duty Connector Market valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hoods & Housing

Inserts & Contacts

Accessories

By Termination Method:

Crimp

Screw

Others

By Material:

Metal

Plastic

By Application:

Manufacturing

Railway

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market TE Connectivity, Phoenix Contact Harting Technology, Weidmuller Interface, Molex, Amphenol Sine Systems, Weiland Electric, ITT Cannon, ODU, Lapp Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

