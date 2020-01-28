Global Heat Meter Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Heat meters are used for measuring the transmitted or consumed energy. Some of the major components of heat meters are heat carrier, flow meter, input, and output temperature sensors and electronic calculators. After installation of heat meters, end-users have to pay only for the heat consumed by them. Requirement for accuracy in measurement of heat consumption is one of the major factors attributing to high CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory policies by the government of various countries in order to attain energy efficiency and rising concern towards carbon emission is expected to stimulate market growth.

For instance, the government of Canada signed the Paris Agreement and the Copenhagen Accord in 2009 under its climate action plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 17% by 2020 below 2005 levels. However, growing competition among marketers due to alternative heating technologies and operational costs are some of the restraining factors of market growth in forecast years.

“Global Heat Meter Market valued approximately USD 837.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5541-global-heat-meter-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below as By Type Mechanical Heat Meter, Static Heat Meter By Connectivity, Wireless Connection, Wired Connection, By End-User, Residential, Industrial, Commercial & Public

Major market key player included in this report are Siemens, Danfoss, Diehl, Landis+Gyr, Elster, Wasion Group, Engelmann, Kamstrup, Ista, Qundis, Sontex, Zenner, Sensus (Xylem)

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com