Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The growth is driven by various factors such as rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growth in medical tourism, the rapid shift towards personalized care and so on. Currently, among the deployment models, Private Cloud has the highest adoption rate in the healthcare industry. As per the research conducted by Bizwit Research, private cloud will continue to dominate the global revenue share over the forecasted period. The security concerns among hospitals for switching to online data management adoption has primarily boosted the adoption of this deployment model.

“Global Healthcare Cloud Computing market was valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2016, is anticipated to grow 15.8 billion by 2025.”

global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe & RoW. The report further provides a detailed analysis of countries under each of these regions. Globally, in 2015, North America has held the largest revenue share of 40 %( approx.) in the market. A Strong presence of service providers and various government initiatives in the region for digitization of healthcare data are the major drivers for the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 24% during 2017-2023. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by significant development in both healthcare and IT infrastructure and rapidly increasing patient data due to rising medical tourism in Asian countries such as India and Thailand.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies. However, the competitive landscape is dominated majorly by established IT firms such as IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services and so on. Other companies in the market include Athenahealth, Carecloud, VMWare, GNAX Health, Cleardata Networks and so on. Cloud Healthcare service providers are constantly engaged in product launch, innovation, and collaboration strategies.

