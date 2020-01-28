Global Healthcare Chatbots Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market to reach USD 499 million by 2025. Increasing Internet connectivity speed and rapidly increasing adaptation of smart device, innovation and various initiatives by the healthcare companies to boost the healthcare chatbots, and increasing demand for virtual assistance, Application Programming Interface (API), mobile platform compatibility, are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Healthcare Chatbots Market. Furthermore, recent innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning have improved service quality and added features to the chatbots aiding in the growth of the market. The technological development in the NLP field has smoothened the interactions between computers and human.

The chatbot ecosystem has various cross-linking features, for performance enhancement in different applications. For instant customer interaction, most of the companies preferably use in-built chatbots. Slack and Twitter messaging are the most popular form used by majority of businesses. A chatbot refers to an interactive application which utilizes a set of rules and the artificial intelligence for interacting with humans through the textual conversation process, it facilitates assisting users in different sectors.

“Global Healthcare Chatbots Market valued approximately USD 88.1 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.25% over the forecast period 2018-2025”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Service

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application:

Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

By End Use:

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Others

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Anboto, Creative Virtual, eGain, Inbenta, Nuance, CX Company, Ecreation, GetAbby, H-care, Next IT, Synthetix, Viclone, Your.MD, Healthtap, Inc., Sensely, Inc., Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Baidu, Ada Digital Health, Ltd., PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs, Inc., GYANT.Com, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

