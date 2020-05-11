Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Key Trends (2017-2024) _ by Function (Query & Reporting tools, OLAP and Visualization tools and Performance Management/ Monitoring & Alerts), Technology (Traditional BI, Mobile BI, and Cloud BI), Application, End User and Geography.

Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) assists in handling and analyzing large amounts of data generated in healthcare for effective decision making and enable healthcare organizations to build applications that help them understand their processes and use technology to help ensure healthcare quality and reduce cost.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion by 2024 from USD 3.6 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 14.85%.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Key Trends By Function

• Query & Reporting tools

• OLAP and Visualization tools

• Performance Management/ Monitoring & Alerts

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Key Trends By Technology

• Traditional BI

• Mobile BI

• Cloud BI

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Key Trends By Application

• Clinical Financial Analysis

• Operational Performance & Cost Management

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Key Trends By End-User

• Providers

• Hospitals

• Payers

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Key Trends By Geography

• North America Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market

• Europe Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market

• Asia Pacific Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market

• Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market

• Latin America Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Key Trends- Market Size

