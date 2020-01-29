Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Growth, Trends and Drivers Analysis 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Information Exchange (HIE) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

CORHIO

The Health Collaborative

Utah Health Information Network

Great Lakes Health Connect

Health Current

Western New York Clinical Information Exchange

Brown & Toland Medical Group

Health Level Seven (HL7) International

Santa Cruz HIE

Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)

San Diego Health Connect

GERRIT

ZorgNetOost

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4871410-global-health-information-exchange-hie-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EHR Vendor Medicated HIE

Non-EHR Vendor HIE

EHR suppliers accounted for 74% of the medicinal urge types.

Market segment by Application, split into

Directed Exchange

Query-based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange

Query-based exchange applications are at most 51%

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4871410-global-health-information-exchange-hie-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)