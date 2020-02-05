Global Hand Sanitizer Spray Market Expected to Reach $310.3 Million by 2026

Global Hand Sanitizer Spray Market by Nature and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the hand sanitizer spray market size was valued at $160.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $310.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 34.1% share in the global hand sanitizer spray market.

The global personal hygiene market was valued at US$76.5 billion in 2017. The rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle, surge in demand for hygienic products, and rise in number of health-conscious consumers are some of the key reasons behind the overall growth of the market, in terms of value sales. The increase in preference for different types of hygienic products among target customers, has eventually triggered the demand for hand sanitizer sprays as well.

Hand sanitizer sprays act as an effective alternative to hand soaps, which help in disinfecting hands. Alcohol based hand sanitizer sprays are widely used as they effectively eradicate micro-organisms. Rise in health expenditure, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and support from organizations such as WHO, FDA, and others toward the need for sanitation propels the demand for hand sanitizer sprays in the global market. Hand sanitizer sprays have always been a mandate product among customers who are very conscious about their health and cleanliness.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a surge in demand for natural cosmetic and hygienic products. The rise in awareness about the importance of natural products and the health benefits associated with its use is one of the influential factors behind the rise in demand for natural hygienic products. Taking in account consumer preference toward natural products, some of the key hand sanitizer spray manufacturers have been strategizing on coming up with sanitizers infused with natural ingredients. For instance, Honest consider its hand sanitizer spray products to be natural processed with ingredients such as Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, and Virginiana Oil. Hence inclusion of natural ingredients is one of the influential hand sanitizer spray market trends.

Taking in account the burgeon demand for hand sanitizer products, some of the local key retailers in North America have also come up with hand sanitizer products under their own brand. For instance, CVS Pharmacy, one of the key medical retailers in the U.S., have been provides its hand sanitizer spray products under its own brand name. Thus, the availability of private label products trigger hand sanitizer spray market growth.

The global Hand Sanitizer Spray market analysis is segmented on the basis of nature, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, it is classified into organic, natural, and synthetic. By distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, and online store. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings of the Study:

In 2018, on the basis of nature, the synthetic segment accounted for the higher market share.

In 2018, on the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest hand sanitizer spray market share.

In 2018, region wise, North America accounted for a prominent hand sanitizer spray market share.

Key players profiled in the hand sanitizer spray industry include the Honest Company, Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., Cleenol Group Ltd, CleanWell, LLC, EO Products, The Caldrea Company, Jao Brand, The Clorox Company, Hello Bello, Elyptol Australia Inc., and Dr. Bronner’s.

