Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Hadoop big data analytics market are expected to experience brisk growth due to substantial information generation across different industry verticals over the forecast period. Big data analytics will help industry participants move towards innovation, growth, and productivity.

Hadoop is an open source framework that permits big data storage & analytics and uses simple programming models across distributed computer clusters. Big data is a massive volume of information which can be unstructured as well as structured. Due to the sheer volume of such information, it cannot be stored and processed by conventional systems. Moreover, it supports organizations to understand the trend and aid in real-time corporate level decision making. With this solution, information can be stored, analyzed and mined to fulfill the bottom line objective. It helps in modernizing the business models and maximizing the revenue for the service providers.

The information accumulates at a tremendously high pace considering volume, variety and velocity due to the day-to-day operations of the industries. In such a situation, organizations face many technical difficulties during collection, storage, analysis, and reporting through interlinked and shared dashboards. Managing such information requires high-quality data management systems and appropriately channelized information flow. The companies need state-of-the-art for big data resolutions to gather, store, examine, picture and make future forecasts from the evidence obtained from massive information volumes.

“Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics industry valued approximately USD 7.05 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Application:

Security Intelligence

Risk & Fraud Analytics

IoT

Supply Chain Analytics

Customer Analytics

Operational Intelligence

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Microsoft Corp., Treadata Corp., Amazon Web Services, Tableau Software Inc., IBM Co., Cloudera, Inc., Pentaho Corp., and SAP SE. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation.

