Global Gym and Health Clubs Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Gym and Health Clubs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gym and Health Clubs development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Gym and Health Clubs market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317906
The key players covered in this study
Bev Francis’s Powerhouse Gym
Metroflex Gym
Original Temple Gym
Titan Fitness
Crunch Fitness
David Lloyd Leisure
Equinox
Fitness International
Fitness Planet
Gold’s Gym
McFIT
Scandinavian Fitness
UFC Gym
X Sport Fitness
Virgin Active
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Total Admission Fee
Membership Fee
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Mass Consumption
High End Consumption
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gym and Health Clubs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gym and Health Clubs development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gym and Health Clubs are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-gym-and-health-clubs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Total Admission Fee
1.4.3 Membership Fee
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Mass Consumption
1.5.3 High End Consumption
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Gym and Health Clubs Market Size
2.2 Gym and Health Clubs Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Gym and Health Clubs Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Gym and Health Clubs Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Gym and Health Clubs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Gym and Health Clubs Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Gym and Health Clubs Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Gym and Health Clubs Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Gym and Health Clubs Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Gym and Health Clubs Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players in China
7.3 China Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type
7.4 China Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Gym and Health Clubs Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Gym and Health Clubs Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Gym and Health Clubs Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players in India
10.3 India Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type
10.4 India Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Gym and Health Clubs Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Gym and Health Clubs Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Gym and Health Clubs Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Bev Francis’s Powerhouse Gym
12.1.1 Bev Francis’s Powerhouse Gym Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.1.4 Bev Francis’s Powerhouse Gym Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Bev Francis’s Powerhouse Gym Recent Development
12.2 Metroflex Gym
12.2.1 Metroflex Gym Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.2.4 Metroflex Gym Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Metroflex Gym Recent Development
12.3 Original Temple Gym
12.3.1 Original Temple Gym Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.3.4 Original Temple Gym Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Original Temple Gym Recent Development
12.4 Titan Fitness
12.4.1 Titan Fitness Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.4.4 Titan Fitness Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Titan Fitness Recent Development
12.5 Crunch Fitness
12.5.1 Crunch Fitness Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.5.4 Crunch Fitness Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Crunch Fitness Recent Development
12.6 David Lloyd Leisure
12.6.1 David Lloyd Leisure Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.6.4 David Lloyd Leisure Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 David Lloyd Leisure Recent Development
12.7 Equinox
12.7.1 Equinox Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.7.4 Equinox Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Equinox Recent Development
12.8 Fitness International
12.8.1 Fitness International Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.8.4 Fitness International Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Fitness International Recent Development
12.9 Fitness Planet
12.9.1 Fitness Planet Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.9.4 Fitness Planet Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Fitness Planet Recent Development
12.10 Gold’s Gym
12.10.1 Gold’s Gym Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Gym and Health Clubs Introduction
12.10.4 Gold’s Gym Revenue in Gym and Health Clubs Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Gold’s Gym Recent Development
12.11 McFIT
12.12 Scandinavian Fitness
12.13 UFC Gym
12.14 X Sport Fitness
12.15 Virgin Active
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317906
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155