Global Guidewires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Guidewires Market was valued US$ 816.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1203.5 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.97 % during a forecast period.

Guidewires are elastic thin tubes and guidewires used for guiding the appointment of catheter in the diseased organ. They are also used for interventional therapy by opening up the target vessels to improve device delivery & restrict vascular injuries.

Growing incidences of lifestyle disorders, reduction in time & cost of surgery are a major driving factor of the market. Rising influence about minimally invasive surgical procedures such as short recovery time & decrease in blood loss, and to prevent post-operative trauma & complications are also driving demand for guidewires market during the forecast period. However, High cost of surgical guidewires, lack of expert surgeons to conduct minimally invasive surgeries and expenses cuts & excise duties are limiting the market growth.

The growing medical service sector in emerging economies, government initiatives to control the burden of hospital-acquired toxicities in developed countries, and increasing healthcare expenses in developing countries provide key opportunities for the global guidewires market.

Nitinol material is expected to lead the guidewires market in terms of size as well as growth owing to the high elastic property that provides twist resistance, better trackability & offers reduced prolapse as compared to stainless steel and hybrid materials.

Hospitals & diagnostic clinics are driving the highest demand in the global guidewires market owing to increased preference by the patients for minimally invasive interventional procedures.

Coronary guidewires segment is leading the overall guidewires market in terms of share owing to the high procedure rates and the existence of large minimally invasive coronary procedure volumes. The key factor of the global coronary guidewires segment is the growing number of hospital charges, increasing occurrence of atherosclerosis patients, and rising incidence of coronary artery disease worldwide. The surging number of hospitals, FDA guidelines over the product application, product agreements are increasing the peripheral guidewire segment.

Asia-Pacific is the most rapidly growing region of the guidewires market owing to the extreme development for medical tourism in emerging markets of developing countries such as China and India are expected to drive the growth of guidewires market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue owing to the presence of high-frequency levels of cardiovascular & neurovascular disorders and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Key player operating in the global guidewires market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Interventional Systems, Medtronic, Abbott, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, GaltNeedleTech, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company), and Stryker.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22402

Scope of Global Guidewires Market:

Global Guidewires Market, by Material Type:

• Nitinol

• Stainless Steel

• Hybrid

Global Guidewires Market, by Product:

• Surgical

• Diagnostic

Global Guidewires Market, by Application:

• Coronary

• Peripheral

• Urology

• Neurovascular

• Gastroenterology

• Others

Global Guidewires Market, by End-User:

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Other End-User

Global Guidewires Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Guidewires Market:

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Terumo Interventional Systems

• Medtronic

• Abbott

• UROMED Kurt Drews KG

• GaltNeedleTech

• Olympus Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company)

• Stryker

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Guidewires Market Overview

Chapter Two: Guidewires Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Guidewires Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Guidewires Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Guidewires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Guidewires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Guidewires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Guidewires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Guidewires by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Guidewires Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Guidewires Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Guidewires Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Guidewires Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-guidewires-market/22402/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com