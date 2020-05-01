Global Green Mining Market Analysis, Share, Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Key Regions, Applications, Opportunities, Industry Overview & Forecast Research Report 2020-2026
Global Green Mining Market is valued approximately USD 8.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Green mining is the advanced technologies and practices used for mining implemented to reduce the environmental impacts of extracting and processing metals and minerals. It promotes material and energy efficiency, ensures availability of mineral resources and mainly minimizes adverse environmental and social impacts. The implementation of strict environmental regulations and increasing public concerns has led to the mining industries increasing the green mining in their operations. This has led the adoption of Green Mining across the forecast period. Also, the increasing expenses of vitality, particularly the cost of power and reliable supply has made the green mining a prospering option for the mining industries. For Instance: The Glencores Raglan mine is not attached with any hydroelectric or natural gas networks. It has been working towards the use of renewable energy sources for Raglan mine by the initiating with installation of a wind turbine with an integrating storage system with energy network to enable maximum energy from the wind turbine.
The regional analysis of global Green Mining market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of sustainable practices in countries such as Germany, Russia, Poland, and Turkey. The reason to protect the environment by using better technology is expected to drive the market of green mining in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing mining practices with awareness for environmental protection would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Mining market across Asia-Pacific region.
Market player included in this report are:
Glencore (Switzerland)
Rio Tinto (UK)
BHP Billiton (Australia)
Vale S.A (Brazil)
Tata Steel (India)
Anglo American (UK)
Jiangxi Copper Corporation (China)
Dundee Precious (Canada)
Freeport-McMoRan (US)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Mining Type:
Surface
Underground
By Technology:
Power Reduction
Comminution Efficiency
Hydrometallurgical Processes
Fuel and Maintenance Reduction
Equipment route optimization
Fuel additives
Natural gas conversion
Training Simulators
Toxicity Reduction
Bioleaching
Bioremediation
Emission Reduction
Dust management
Carbon Sequestration
Interior Bleaching
Water Reduction
AMD/ARD Remediation
Wastewater processing:
Tailings Remediation
Desalination
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
