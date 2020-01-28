Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global green & bio-based solvents market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by rising demand from key application segments such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals. Growth of the paints and coatings, as well as adhesives industries, can be attributed to increasing population and resultant growth in industries such as real-estate, public works, and building and construction.

These products find significant demand in applications such as paints and coatings, industrial and domestic cleaners, adhesives, printing inks, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Increasing R&D capabilities of the manufacturers for the development of additional feedstock and manufacturing technologies to facilitate large-scale production is another key factor driving the market.

“Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market industry valued approximately USD 5.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6659-global-green-&-bio-based-solvents-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Methyl Soyate

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols

Bio-Diols

Lactate Esters

By Application:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints

Printing Inks

Cosmetics

Adhesives

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are The Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and Huntsman corporation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com