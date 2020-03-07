Global Graphite Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast up to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Graphite Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The graphite market consists of sales of natural graphite and its compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine graphite and its compounds which are used in refractory materials, the chemicals and nuclear industries, electrical applications, and mechanical applications.

Natural graphite is a non-metallic mineral consisting of graphitic carbon. Most commercial natural graphite is mined and often contains other minerals requiring mineral processing such as froth flotation to concentrate the graphite. Natural graphite is a good conductor of heat and electricity.

The global graphite market reached a value of nearly $1,282.7 million in 2018, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9% since 2014.

Decline in the historic period was mainly due to the drastic fall in graphite prices during 2015 and 2016 and slight decrease in graphite production volumes in 2016, partially due to low demand from the steel sector.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Graphite market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities: The graphite market size will gain the most in China at $57.77 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the graphite market include deploying underground-drones for 3D mapping, investing in graphite production sites in Africa, investing in autonomous technologies and investing in big data analytics. Player-adopted strategies in the graphite industry include expanding graphite business lines and expanding graphite product portfolios through fundraising.

Recommendations: To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the graphite mining companies to consider investing in research and development to find new ways to purify natural graphite, focusing on development of graphene, and offering competitive pricing, among other strategies.

Some of the major players involved in the Graphite market are Triton Minerals Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals Private Limited, Focus Graphite Inc., Qingdao Xinghe Graphite Co., Ltd.

