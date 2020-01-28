Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The advent of cutting edge technology to manufacture and product purification and involvement of government research institute as partners. Increasing demand of energy amd power for aerospace, consumers demand for ecofriendly, lightweight, efficient product, and the use as fillers in polymer, are the major factors driving the growth of Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market. Graphene Nanoplatelets are compound having unique mechanical properties, high tensile strength, surface strength, and stiffness, unique platelets morphology. scratch resistance, and abrasion resistance. Graphene Nanoplatelets are used in aerospace, automotive, construction industries etc.

“Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market valued approximately USD 11.92 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Composites

Energy & Power

Conductive Inks & Coatings

Others

The regional analysis of Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Europe held the third largest share of the market. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include CVD Equipment Corporation, Angstron Materials Inc. XG Sciences Inc. ACS Materials LLC, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. Group NanoXplore Inc. Directa Plus PLC, Graphene Laboratories Inc., Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd. Haydale Graphene Industries Inc. Applied Graphene Materials Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

