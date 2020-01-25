Global GNSS Chip Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

GNSS Chip Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global GNSS Chip industry. GNSS Chip market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the GNSS Chip industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of GNSS Chip Market.
The global navigational satellite system (GNSS) chip market at present is a fragmented one where no player has clear majority. Driving their market forward is the increasing use of GNSS devices in security applications and various new applications in roadways, railways, aviation, marine industry and defense. Besides, rise in connected cars and growing manufacture of smartphones are also slated to place the market on a solid growth trajectory in the years to come.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Qualcomm Incorporated, Navika Electronics , ST Microelectronics N.V. , MediaTek Inc. , U-Blox Holdings AG , Intel Corporation , Furuno Electric Co., Ltd, Broadcom Limited , Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. , Skyworks Solutions Inc.,
By Type of Devices
Smart Phones, In-Vehicle Networking Systems, Personal Navigational Devices, Others
By End-Use Industry
Consumer Electronics, Agriculture, Automotive, Defense, Marine Industry, Others,
The report analyses the GNSS Chip Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of GNSS Chip Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of GNSS Chip market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the GNSS Chip market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
