Global GMO Crops Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major driving factor of global Genetically Modified Crops (GMO) market are increase in agriculture productivity and decrease in need for harmful pesticide. In addition, increasing investment in the field of biotechnology research and development. The major restraining factors of global GMO Crops is possible health issues like allergies and stringent government regulation. Moreover, the low consumer awareness is another major restraining factor that negatively impact the market. Genetic Modification of crops is a technology that involves inserting DNA into the genome of an organism.
To produce a GM plant, new DNA is transferred into plant cells. GMO crop can be modified so that they provide a complete nutritional profile. GMO crops can be engineered to last longer once harvested, which makes it possible to extend the distribution life of the product. GMO crops have a greater overall tolerance, no-till farming methods become a possibility. Even if tilling is required, less may be necessary to successfully plant a crop. GMO Crops use less water required for fields planted. GMO crops required fewer in-field operations and applications to maintain the quality of the yield. GMO crops also have a longer shelf life.
“Global GMO Crops Market valued approximately USD 24.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.41% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”
By Crop Type:
- Corn
- Soyabean
- Cotton
- Alfalfa
- Sugar Beets
- Zucchini
- Papaya
- Potato,
- Apple
- Other
By Traits:
- Herbicide Tolerance
- Insect Tolerance
- Others
By Sales Channel:
- Direct Sales
- Modern Trade
- E-Retail
- Other Retail Outlets
The regional analysis of Global GMO Crops Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe owing to increasing approval of new bioengineered food. Europe is also contributing maximum share in the global transportation management system.
Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR with third largest in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to rising population in the region and adoption of new technologies in the agricultural sector to meet the requirement of growing population.
The major market player included in this report are:
- BASF SE
- Bayer Crop Science India Ltd.
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp.
- KWS SAAT SE
- Land O’ Lake
- Monsanto Co.
- Sakata Seed Corp.
- Syngenta AG
- Takii seeds
- Agreliant Genetics LLC
- Canterra Seeds and science
- DLF Seeds and Science
