Global GMO Crops Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major driving factor of global Genetically Modified Crops (GMO) market are increase in agriculture productivity and decrease in need for harmful pesticide. In addition, increasing investment in the field of biotechnology research and development. The major restraining factors of global GMO Crops is possible health issues like allergies and stringent government regulation. Moreover, the low consumer awareness is another major restraining factor that negatively impact the market. Genetic Modification of crops is a technology that involves inserting DNA into the genome of an organism.

To produce a GM plant, new DNA is transferred into plant cells. GMO crop can be modified so that they provide a complete nutritional profile. GMO crops can be engineered to last longer once harvested, which makes it possible to extend the distribution life of the product. GMO crops have a greater overall tolerance, no-till farming methods become a possibility. Even if tilling is required, less may be necessary to successfully plant a crop. GMO Crops use less water required for fields planted. GMO crops required fewer in-field operations and applications to maintain the quality of the yield. GMO crops also have a longer shelf life.

“Global GMO Crops Market valued approximately USD 24.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.41% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5356-global-gmo-crops-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type:

Corn

Soyabean

Cotton

Alfalfa

Sugar Beets

Zucchini

Papaya

Potato,

Apple

Other

By Traits:

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Tolerance

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

E-Retail

Other Retail Outlets

The regional analysis of Global GMO Crops Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe owing to increasing approval of new bioengineered food. Europe is also contributing maximum share in the global transportation management system.

Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR with third largest in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to rising population in the region and adoption of new technologies in the agricultural sector to meet the requirement of growing population.

The major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science India Ltd.

DowDuPont Inc.

Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp.

KWS SAAT SE

Land O’ Lake

Monsanto Co.

Sakata Seed Corp.

Syngenta AG

Takii seeds

Agreliant Genetics LLC

Canterra Seeds and science

DLF Seeds and Science

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com