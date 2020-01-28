Global Glass Tempering System Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Toughened glass or tempered glass acquires a degree of strength of normal glass sheet which when broke, shatters into small and comparatively harmless pieces. Toughened or tempered glass are most popular types of glasses as they are more resistant to vibrations, and shocks and thus are used in windows, cars and other such applications.

A system used for tempering the glass is called glass tempering system in which glass is superheated and then cooled immediately, the glass expands when heated at a high temperature and contracts when cooled quickly. Tempered glass is commonly used in extreme pressure and temperature, thus when it breaks, it forms small pieces, unlike normal glass.

“Global Glass Tempering System Market valued approximately USD 86 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chemical Treatment

Controlled Thermal Processes

By Application:

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Building & Construction

Others

the factors such as high operating cost, high initial investments, non-availability of transportation can affect the global market for the glass tempering systems. The increasing demand for the laminated glass due to its properties such as light weight and anti-breakage affect the global demand for the tempered glass ultimately affecting the global glass tempering system market in the forecast period 2019-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Mappi International, Glaston OYJ Abp, Luoyang North Glass Technology co., Ltd, Glasstech Industries (India) Private Limited, Keraglass Industries Srl, CoolTemper Ltd., HHH Tempring Resources Inc, Ratnesh International, North East Machines, Meta Therm Furnance Pvt. Ltd, EFCO, Saint-Gobain S.A, IGE Glass Technologies,Inc, Lambert GT Services Ltd. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

