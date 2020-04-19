Global Glass Tableware Market Report 2020 – Libbey Inc, Arc International, Anchor Hocking LLC, Sisecam Group, WMF Group, Bormioli Rocco SpA, Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG, Lenox Corporation, World Kitchen LLC, LaOpala R.G. Ltd., Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalier Glass A.S, Termisil Huta Szkla Wolomin S.A, ARC International S.A

Global Glass Tableware Market was value US$ 10Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The objective of the Global Glass Tableware Industry report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global glass tableware market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global glass tableware market.

Some of the factors driving the glass tableware market growth include the growing tourism sector, especially the hotel and catering industry, developing retail industry, and gradual organisation of the market. Glass tableware contains crockery, cutlery, and other objects made from glass and is used for serving and eating meals at a table. Increase in investments in the hotel & catering industry in emerging countries, for instance, India and China have fuelled the growth of the glass tableware market. Furthermore, glass tableware products are widely used in the hotel & catering business. Also, a rise in disposable income of consumers has resulted in an increase in expenditure on travel and tourism.

Increasing standard of living of consumers in the developing countries, rising disposable income in emerging countries and the growing middle-class population are the key reasons which drive the growth of the global glass tableware market. The increasing cost of raw materials is major restraint of the glass tableware market globally.

Beverageware segment is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period due to a rise in demand for fine dining and rapid urbanization. Beverageware raises to the vessels that contain beverages or liquid food for consumption. Beverageware segment is father classified as Tea Pots, Coffee/ Tea Jugs, Pitchers and Coffee Brewers. Coffee jugs held the largest market share in the beverageware segment compared to teapots and are anticipated to remain the same during the forecast period.

Commercial segment is leading the glass tableware market due to containers or objects made from glass and mainly used for commercial use. It includes drinking ware, dinner ware and other useful items for practical also champignon, candle container. The change of marketing channels may form a new competition situation in the upcoming future.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific has the highest market share of the global glass tableware market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period timeline. The middle-class population in the Asia Pacific is expected to increase due to economic development in the APAC region. The consumption rate of glass tableware products is higher in Europe and the Asia Pacific as compared to other regions.

The scope of Global Glass Tableware Market

Key players operating in Global Glass Tableware Market

Libbey Inc

Arc International

Anchor Hocking LLC

Sisecam Group

WMF Group

Bormioli Rocco SpA

Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG

Lenox Corporation

World Kitchen LLC

LaOpala R.G. Ltd.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Kavalier Glass A.S

Termisil Huta Szkla Wolomin S.A

The Oneida Group

DeLi

Chengtai Industry

Pearl Glass

Ocean Glass

Global Glass Tableware Market, by Product

Beverageware

-Tea Pots

-Coffee/ Tea Jugs

-Pitchers

-Coffee Brewers

Tableware

-Glass

-Cups

-Mugs

Baby Bottles

Others

-Cookpots

-Roasters

-Casseroles

-Bakeware

-Bowl

-Food Warmer

-Measuring Jugs

Global Glass Tableware Market, by Application

Home

Commercial

Global Glass Tableware Market, by Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

Global Glass Tableware Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, RoE)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, ASEAN, RoAPC)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of SA)

Table of Content for Global Glass Tableware Market Research Report:

Chapter One: Global Glass Tableware Market

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Glass Tableware Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market Volume (Units)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

Chapter Eight: Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

Chapter Nine: Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, by Channel

Chapter Ten: Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter Eleven: North America Glass Tableware Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Europe Glass Tableware Market Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Asia Pacific Glass Tableware Market Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Middle East & Africa Glass Tableware Market Analysis

Chapter Fifteen: South America Glass Tableware Market Analysis

Chapter Sixteen: Company Profiles

Chapter Seventeen: Primary Key Insights

