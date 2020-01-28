Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Glass Fiber Fabric Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Fiberglass fabrics possess superior properties such as perfect electrical resistance and electric insulation, which enables its use as a prime reinforcement material in high-pressure laminates for printed circuit boards (PCBs). These PCBs are majorly used in computers, modems, consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication products, thereby stirring up the demand for fiberglass fabrics in application industries.

Rise in demand for power generation through the wind energy industry, escalating demand for fiberglass fabric from electrical and electronics & wind energy industries and surge in demand for printed circuit boards made from fiberglass fabric are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, environmental policies on the utility of sustainable energy, which is likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. Further, properties of glass fiber are low moisture absorption, heat strength, heat resistance, and low dielectric constant makes the material ideal for various markets. These benefits also rising the demand for glass fiber fabric among its users. However, the high production cost of fiberglass plastics is one of the major factors which limit the market growth of Glass Fiber Fabric across the world.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fabric Type:

Woven

Non-Woven

By Application:

Wind Energy

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

The regional analysis of Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high production of electronics products and rising industrialization in the region.

Europe is estimated to grow at a higher rate in the global Glass Fiber Fabric market over the upcoming years owing to high product penetration in the construction & aerospace sector in the region. North America is also anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rapid development in the electrical & electronics and wind power industries in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Owens Corning

Gurit

Jushi Group Co.

Hexcel Corporation

BFG Industries

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

