Global Geomembrane Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Geomembrane Market was valued US$2.30 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$4.51 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 8.78 % during a forecast period.



Global Geomembrane market is segmented by raw material, by manufacturing process, by application and by region. In terms of raw material, Geomembrane market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, PVC, EPDM and PP. Blown Film and Calendering are the manufacturing process of the Global Geomembrane market. Waste Management, Mining, Water Management and Tunnel Lining are application segment of Geomembrane market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Geomembranes, the most significant group within geo-synthetics, are made up of flexible polymeric materials that are impermeable in nature, thus creating a barrier to the movement of water, fluids, and other soluble materials. These membranes possess significant mechanical properties such as tensile strength & elongation, tear resistance, impact resistance, and interface shear strength. They are widely used for solid waste containment, mining, and water containment applications.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is the leading raw material segment, owing to its enhanced elasticity and flexibility, ease in installation, and cost and operational advantage. The extrusion technology segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, with almost half of the total market share, followed by the calendaring segment.

Global Geomembranes are used in various applications, such as waste management, mining, water management, tunnel lining, and Tunnel Lining. The waste management application segment is estimated to have led the Global Geomembranes market in terms of value as well as volume, followed by the mining segment in 2017.

North America witnessed maximum demand for Global Geomembranes, owing to the stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rise in awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors. U.S. dominates the North America geomembrane market, in terms of both value and volume.

GSE Environmental LLC, Agru America Inc., Solmax International Inc., Nilex Inc., Carthage Mills, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited, Carlisle Syntec Systems, Huifeng Geosynthetics, CETCO, Juta A.S., Plastika Kritis S.A., Colorado Lining International, Environmental Protection Inc., Layfield, Raven Engineered Films, SealEco, Titan Environmental Containment, XR Global Geomembranes, ACE Geosynthesis, Fiberweb India Ltd are key players included in the Global Geomembranes market.

Scope of Global Geomembranes Market:

Global Geomembranes Market by Raw Material:

• HDPE

• LDPE

• PVC

• EPDM(ethylene propylene diene terpolymer)

• PP

Global Geomembranes Market by Manufacturing Process:

• Blown Film

• Calendering

Global Geomembranes Market by Application:

• Waste Management

• Mining

• Water Management

• Tunnel Lining

Global Geomembranes Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Geomembranes Market:

• GSE Environmental LLC

• Agru America Inc.

• Solmax International Inc.

• Nilex Inc.

• Carthage Mills

• NAUE GmbH & Co. KG,

• Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

• Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited

• Carlisle Syntec Systems

• Huifeng Geosynthetics

• CETCO

• Juta A.S.

• Plastika Kritis S.A.

• Colorado Lining International

• Environmental Protection Inc.

• Layfield

• Raven Engineered Films

• SealEco

• Titan Environmental Containment

• XR Global Geomembranes

• ACE Geosynthesis

• Fiberweb India Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Geomembrane Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Geomembrane Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Geomembrane Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Geomembrane Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Geomembrane Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Geomembrane Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Geomembrane Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Geomembrane by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Geomembrane Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Geomembrane Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Geomembrane Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

