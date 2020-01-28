Global Genetic Engineering Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major driving factor of global Genetic Engineering market are surging utility of technologies such as CRISPR, Talen & ZNF and rising focus on innovation in Gene Therapy in Genetic Engineering. In addition, increasing funding for research and development of medical products is the some other driving factor that drives the market. However, one of the major restraining factors of Genetic Engineering market is high amount of investment. Genetic engineering is also known as genetic modification or genetic manipulation. It is the direct manipulation of an organism’s genes using biotechnology.

It is a set of technologies used to change the genetic makeup of cells, including the transfer of genes within and across species boundaries to produce improved or novel organisms. Genetic engineering allows of plant or animals to be modified so their maturity can occur at a quicker pace. Genetic modification can also help to create resistance to common forms of forms of organism death. Genetic engineering can also change the traits of plants or animals so that they produce greater yield per plant. Any genetic mutation caused by environmental mutagens may also be corrected through genetic engineering.

“Global Genetic Engineering Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Devices:

PCR

Gene Gun

Gel Assemblies

Others

By Techniques:

Artificial Selection

Gene Splicing

Cloning

Others

By End-User:

Research Institutes

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical Industries

Others

By Application:

Agriculture

Medical Industry

Forensic Science

Others

The regional analysis of Global Genetic Engineering Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominate the market of total generating revenue with 40% across the globe in 2016 due to increasing use of genetic engineering for use of gene therapy, high incidence of cancer and increasing awareness for the use of stem cells. Europe is also contributing second largest major share in the global market of Genetic Engineering.

Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to presence of developing countries, companies grabbing these opportunities and extracting their presence in the region. The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in global genetic engineering market owing to limited availability of medicine facilities.

The major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGAA

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

New England Biolabs

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Origene Technologies Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Amgen Inc.

