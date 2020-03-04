Global General Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s General Lighting Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The general lighting market consists of sales of ambient lighting and related services used for lighting indoors of a household, commercial, institutional sites. General lighting includes chandeliers, ceiling or wall-mounted fixtures, recessed or track lights and lanterns mounted on the outside of the home. It also includes wall lighting, spotlights, post lanterns, recessed fixtures, and hanging fixtures used in hanging structures.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2734&type=smp

The global general lighting market reached a value of nearly $102.5 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.73% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% to nearly $148.7 billion by 2023.

The general lighting market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general lighting market in 2019.

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2734

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the General Lighting market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies are increasingly using Li-fi (Light Fidelity) network to manufacture general lighting equipment. Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The Li-fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission with speeds up to 224 gigabits per second. Keeping up with the trend, in 2018, VLNComm, a USA based provider of Li-Fi technology, launched its LumiNex LED panel. LumiNex LED panel is a Li-Fi-enabled general lighting luminaire that is capable of providing 108Mbps download speed. In 2018, Philips, a Netherland based electrical provider, announced its own Li-Fi platform. The platform is being used by a French real estate investment company Lcade.

Some of the major players involved in the General Lighting market are Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Acuity Brands, Cree, Inc., Eaton, Bridgelux, Citizens Electronics, and OSRAM.

COVID-19: Global Market Model Predicts Major Economic Impact of Coronavirus Across Markets @ https://prn.to/3awoqdj

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info