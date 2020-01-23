Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

The Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Gene Expression Analysis industry and its future prospects.. The Gene Expression Analysis market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Analytical research devoted towards functional genomics extends the application purview of studying genes and their transcripts. Synthesizing functional gene products such as functional RNAs and protein species provides insights on how an intact organism lives on when a particular gene goes missing. The conduciveness of gene expression analysis in examining cellular & pathological processes in the tested organisms has been gaining grounds in the medical research industry. Through gene expression analysis, genetic changes recorded in test animals such as mice have paved way for advancements in drug discover & development, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostics, among others. Companies and research institutes undertaking projects on gene expression analysis are procuring high investments on the account of surging demand for gene cloning & analysis, nucleic acid analysis, and other related microbiological methods – which can be further utilized to generate data on wide range of protein microarrays.

List of key players profiled in the Gene Expression Analysis market research report:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Oxford Gene Technology IP, PerkinElmer, Inc, QIAGEN NV, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

By Product Type

Kits & Reagents, DNA Chips, Others

By Capacity

Low- to Mid- Plex, High-Plex ,

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Biotechnology & Microbiology, Others ,

By Technology

Northern Blotting, DNA Microarrays, RNA-Seq, PCR Techniques, Western Blotting, 2-D Gel Electrophoresis, Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry, Others

The global Gene Expression Analysis market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Gene Expression Analysis market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Gene Expression Analysis. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

