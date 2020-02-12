Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Gastrointestinal Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The gastrointestinal drugs market consists of sales of gastrointestinal drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce gastrointestinal drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs such as antacids to treat acid reflux, indigestion and others, antiulcerants drugs to treat intestinal ulcers, antiobesity drugs and antiemetics drugs. It also consists of establishments which produce essential nutrients such as vitamins and mineral supplements.

The gastrointestinal drugs market expected to reach a value of nearly $54.24 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the Gastrointestinal drugs market can be attributed to the expected increase in prevalence of obesity and digestive diseases globally.

However, the market for Gastrointestinal drugs is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as changing trends towards ayurvedic medicines and increased government regulations.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Gastrointestinal Drugs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global gastrointestinal drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented into antacids, antiulcerants, vitamin and minerals, antiobesity, antiemetics and antinauseants, antidiarrhoeals among these segments, the antacids market accounts for the largest share in the global Gastrointestinal drugs market.

By Geography – The global gastrointestinal drugs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gastrointestinal drugs market.

Some of the major players involved in the Gastrointestinal Drugs market are Takeda Pharmaceticals, Allergan Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson.

