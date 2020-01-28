Global Gas & Liquid Argon Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Gas & Liquid Argon Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Gas & liquid argon is used as a protective medium at welding, cutting, melting, of active and rare metals and metal alloys. It is produced by low-temperature rectification of tail gases obtained from ammonia production. Increasing industrialization and urbanization and growth in infrastructural activities are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Further, increasing demand in various applications such as metal fabrication, electronics, energy, automotive, lighting, and healthcare is the major factor driving the growth of the argon gas industry. Moreover, rapid advancements in technology is likely to create a lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, the high cost associated with Gas & Liquid Argon and inhalation of argon gases causes asphyxiation are the factors that limit the market growth of Gas & Liquid Argon across the world.

“Global Gas & Liquid Argon Market valued approximately USD 326.57 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2019-2025”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Metal Production

Automotive and Transportation Equipment

Aerospace & Aircraft

Construction

Laboratory

Others

By Application:

Liquid Argon

Argon Gas

The regional analysis of Global Gas & Liquid Argon Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid development in liquid & gas argon industries in the region.

Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Gas & Liquid Argon market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 due to rising increasing urbanization in emerging nations such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

Praxair

Linde

SABIC

Middlesex Gases

AMCS

Ingasco

SASOL

Fangda

Euro chem

