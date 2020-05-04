Global Gamification Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Industry Chain Analysis, Development Trends & Forecast Report 2025
Global Gamification is the process of taking something that already exists a website, an enterprise application, an online community and integrating game mechanics into it to motivate participation, engagement, and loyalty. Gamification takes the data-driven techniques that game designers use to engage players, and applies them to non-game experiences to motivate actions that add value to business.
The explosion of adoption of the smart electronical devices and digital information world provides virtually any digital platform for the Gamification market, which marketers and product managers think of it as a packaged motivational tool, it is a promising strategy for public and commercial brands to increase customer activity, build loyalty, broaden reach and monetize assets, according to research, the global Gamification market is projected to register a CAGR of 18.2% during 2017-2021.
On the basis of application, Gamification has been widely applied in marketing to maximum user brand/product engagement through facilitation of entertainment; Gamification has also been used as a tool for customer engagement, it accounted for the largest market share of Gamification, which is a new ways to extend relationships, craft longer-term engagement, and drive customer, encourage desirable website usage behavior.
Moreover, Gamification used in health sector to encourage their users to exercise more effectively and improve their overall health; however, education is expected to register a significant CAGR for the forecast period.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to register a highest CAGR during the forecast, the rapid growth of emerging economies in Asia, China, which is the most booming digital world, others countries India, Japan, Korea are likely to help the Asia Pacific Gamification market in the coming years.
Global top manufacturers operating in Gamification market are Tencent, Alibaba Group, Microsoft Corporation, Baidu, Salesforce, Badgeville, Inc., Bunchball, Arcaris Inc., SAP SE, Bigdoor, Inc., Gigya, Faya Corporation, Leveleleven among others.
Gamification Report by Material, and Geography Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The report firstly introduced the Gamification basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
