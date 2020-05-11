Global Functional Food Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued US$ 25.63 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 41.67 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.26% during forecast period.

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market



An increasing number of health awareness in people, increase the demand for functional foods are major factors driving the growth of market. The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is driving consumers to shift toward healthier food options. Increasing consumer interest and a better understanding of proper diet and food habits are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global functional food ingredients market. These foods are vital in reducing the risk of chronic disease, particularly cancer. Also, the young generation is more inclined towards their fitness and diet and thus include functional food ingredients in their diets, due to which the demand for the functional food ingredients is growing.

Furthermore, many fast-moving consumer good companies have realized the benefits of functional food ingredients and thus they include these additional nutrients in their products to attract consumers for buying healthy & nutritious food. However, lack of awareness regarding the use of functional foods ingredients in less-developed country’s acts as a major constraint in the functional food ingredients market. The survey conducted by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), in 2009, 87% and in 2011, 89% of the consumers in the US agreed that certain foods have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. This shows the consumers increasing interest in functional food products. At the same time, Higher cost for functional food products due to the presence of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients.

According to type, the prebiotics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand by consumers in prebiotics because it helps in increased mineral absorption as well as increased bone strength and immunity, other than improving gut health. They are rapidly growing within vast applications, such as dairy products, health drinks, weight-loss products, nutrition bars, breakfast cereals, beverages, bakery products, mineral supplements, meat products, green foods, infant food, and pet food.

Among the regions, North America holds the maximum market share followed by Europe in the functional food ingredients market. Asia-Pacific region is growing with a higher rate during the for the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. has the highest market share. The consumers in this region have a high awareness about the health benefits and anti-cancer properties of the functional food ingredients. In addition, there is high popularity of dietary supplements among consumers. These factors are responsible for contributing growth of the market in this region.

The report gives the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global GIS Market. The Global GIS Market 2017-2026 has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis. The report ensures the market size and its growth forecasts over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key Players operating in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market.

Scope of Global Functional Food Ingredients Market:

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Source Analysis:

• Natural

• Animal

• Microbial

• Plant

• Synthetic

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Type Analysis:

• Vitamins

• Proteins and Amino Acids

• Minerals

• Probiotics

• Carotenoids

• Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids

• Essential Oils

• Soy Protein

• Hydrocolloids

• Phytochemical and Plant Extracts

• Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates

• Others

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Health Benefits:

• Nutrition

• Bone Health

• Heart Health

• Weight Management

• Gut Management

• Cancer

• Immunity

• Others

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Application:

• Food

• Baby Food

• Dairy Products

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Meat and Meat Products

• Beverages

• Energy Drinks

• Juices

• Health Drinks

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Amway.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company.

• Arla Foods.

• BASF SE.

• Cargill Inc.

• KoninklijkeDsm N.V.

• General Mills Inc.

• Herbalife.

• Ingredion Incorporated.

• Kerry Group PLC.

• Nestlé.

• Standard Functional Foods Group Inc.

• Tate & Lyle PLC.

• DMH Ingredients

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Associated British Foods PLC

