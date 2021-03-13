Global Function as a Service Market: Top Manufacturers’ Operating Situation Analysis (Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate, and Gross Margin)

Report Title: Function as a Service Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction , The global function as a service market is growing due to business agility and scalability provisioned by function as service platforms, growing demand for serverless architecture, and the cost effectiveness of the function as a service architecture. However, architectural complexity and security concerns. The function as a service platform provides organizations with auto-scalable architecture which adds resources to handle extra activity when the load is more and reduces the resources when the load is reduced. The auto-scalar performs these activities automatically based on the scaling rules defined by the users., The global function as a service market is expected to reach approximately USD 11,932.95 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 34.32% from 2018 to 2023., The market has been segmented based on user-type, deployment, services, application, verticals and region. , By user-type, the market has been divided into developer-centric user and operator centric user. The developer centric user type is expected to dominate the global function as a service market. It is expected to generate high market value since the developer centric architecture of function as a service lets the cloud functions to build and deploy services at single level function. The operator centric user type is expected to be the fastest growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the ability of operator centric user type to easily manage, deploy and run applications., By deployment, the market is sub-segmented into private, public and hybrid cloud. The public cloud is expected to generate the highest market share due to its faster deployment and easy access and it also offers the server computing models such as Microsoft Azure functions and Google Cloud function. The private cloud is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period since it can be owned, managed and operated by organizations and can support the multiple consumers due to which it can be adopted by many companies such as Uber. The hybrid cloud is expected to be the second fastest growing deployment type during the forecast period due to composition of public and private cloud features which enables the application and data portability. , By services, the market is sub-segmented into automation & integration, microservice monitoring and management, API management, support & maintenance, training & consulting and others. Among these, the automation & integration service is expected to generate the highest market value during the forecast period. The automation & integration provides services and systems that create seamless integration between out of the box software, internally developed programs and other campus computing systems which due to which it is fueling the market growth. The microservice monitoring & management is expected to be the fastest growing market as these services enables to overcome the limitations and challenges of agility and scalability., By application, the market is sub-segmented into research & academic, web & mobile based and others. Among these, the web & mobile based application is expected to contribute to the largest market share and the fastest growing market since the function as a service (FaaS) is easier to deploy and optimize in web and mobile based applications. , By verticals, the market is sub-segmented into manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecommunication, government, medical and others. Among these, the manufacturing vertical is expected to be the highest revenue generating and fastest growing vertical in the forecast period since the function as a service helps manufacturing in reducing operational expense and capital expenditure which is fueling the growth of these services in manufacturing vertical.

Key Players: –

IBM Corporation (US), Google Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), SAP SE (Germany), Dynatrace LLC (US), Infosys Ltd (India), Rogue Wave Software Inc (US), TIBCO Software Inc (US), Fiorano Software & Affiliates (US).

Target Audience

Function as a Service manufacturers

Function as a Service Suppliers

Function as a Service companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Function as a Service

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Function as a Service Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Function as a Service market, by Type

6 global Function as a Service market, By Application

7 global Function as a Service market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Function as a Service market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

