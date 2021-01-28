Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities, 2020

Report Title: Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction , The global market for frozen fruits and vegetables has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 751 million tons by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2016 to 2027. Increase in versatile demand across various food and beverage segments particularly convenience food and beverage is likely to drive the global frozen fruits and vegetables market., The demand for healthy convenience food is increasing. The frozen fruits and vegetables are convenient as there is no need to wash, peel and cut it. The number of women and men working is on increase, so need for such convenience is the need of the day. The trend of making fruit smoothies, with frozen fruits it is easy to make smoothies., Countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and packed fruit and vegetables are preferred. Because freezing preserves food, no unwanted additives are required in bags of frozen goodies, like spinach and strawberries. Fruits and vegetables are wasted due to its natural deterioration process, and low grade storage process. Frozen fruits and vegetables can be preserved for a long period of time due to increase in the shelf-life., Based on fruit type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in kiwi followed by apricots among the frozen fruit segments during the forecasted period. Among various frozen fruit types, figs and mango was estimated a larger share of 23% in the year 2016. Based on vegetable type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in spinach followed by other legumes among the frozen vegetable segments during the forecasted period. Among various frozen vegetable types, sweet corn and other vegetables was estimated a larger share of 40% in the year 2016.

Key Players: –

Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France).

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market, by Type

6 global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market, By Application

7 global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

